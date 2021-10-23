Friday Forum Book Club — Climate, Catastrophe, and Faith

On October 15, 2021, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Club with guest panelists Michael W. Campbell, PhD, professor of religion at Southwestern Adventist University; Nicholas Zork, minister for worship and the arts at Church of the Advent Hope in Manhattan and adjunct professor for the Andrews University Department of Music; and James L. Hayward, PhD, professor emeritus of biology at Andrews University.

This month’s book was Climate, Catastrophe, and Faith: How Changes in Climate Drive Religious Upheaval by Philip Jenkins (published by Oxford University Press, May 11, 2021, 272 pages).

The guest panelists joined Carmen Lau, Adventist Forum board chair, Bonnie Dwyer, Spectrum editor, and Alexander Carpenter, Spectrum editor elect, to discuss how religion and the environment are intertwined.

Watch the entire discussion below, or on our Vimeo page by clicking here.

Alex Aamodt is the interim managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Oxford University Press/Spectrum

