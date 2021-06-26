Floyd Poenitz on LGBT+ Pride and Kinship — Adventist Voices

Happy Pride! On this week’s episode of the Adventist Voices podcast I interview Floyd Poenitz, Kinship International's next president, about the organization's multi-decade ministry creating a safe community for LGBTIQ+ Adventists. Floyd shares his story of growing up conservative and coming out, and also discusses the incredible number of countries that have Kinship members—as more and more church members around the world grow to understand their sexual identity.

We also talk about a good resource from the North American Division for parents, Kinship's current free book offer, and how Zoom is transforming LGBT+ support groups on Adventist college campuses.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Photo by Ana Cruz on Unsplash/Spectrum

