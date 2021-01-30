Ezekiel 33:32

Today I glimpsed Ezekiel, long fingers

caressing strings for melody and singing

of a message from the Sovereign Lord.

Oh, how he sang, and sang again and prayed!

Before this day, year after year, each month

a silver moon strode the sky, illuminating

sacrifice to Molech. It blazed abundantly

through blight, the penalty for idols and dark

despicable deeds fit for deepest pit.

Ezekiel watched, gave prophecy and lament,

wept and warned amid the fires of rebellion.

Only a curious few, afraid of exile, lingered to listen

as weeds of desolation grew and flourished.

Full moon, and then new harmony

about a shepherd, “Gentle Jesus, meek and mild…”

caring for his flock, providing pasture after desolation,

healing wounds and giving gentle rest. Dry bones

to living flesh to worship in a temple near a stream.

Ezekiel the watchman, sing on again! Our gardens

are all parched, a plague persists. Oh sing again

until the world acknowledges its sin and shame

and cries out in repentance; accepts the shepherd

saviour’s assurances of loving restoration.

How sweet the Rose of Sharon grows,

distilling fragrance as the prophet sings.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash

