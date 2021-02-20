Doris Tetz Carpenter on Adventist Health Leadership — Adventist Voices

I talk with my wife, Doris Tetz Carpenter, Adventist Health Human Performance Executive (Talent Strategy and Total Rewards), about the tension between the mission and business of faith-based health care. We also chat about how she moved from education to her seventeen-year career in Human Resources and how spending all day in online meetings at home has changed her ideas about work.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

