Composer James Lee III—Adventist Voices

Spectrum's Interviews Editor Alita Byrd shares her conversation with composer James Lee III, whose works have been commissioned and premiered by the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Symphony Chorus, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and others. His music has been played at Tanglewood and championed by famed conductor Leonard Slatkin.

Listen to hear the conversation, and an excerpt from one of Lee's works.

Some of Lee’s biggest sources of inspiration are the books of Daniel and Revelation, the story of the great controversy, and the second coming of Jesus. Lee is a lifelong Adventist—he attended Andrews Academy and Andrews University before he went to the University of Michigan where he earned his first degree in piano performance and then his masters and doctorate in composition.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

(You can also find a written version of this interview by clicking here)

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.