Chris Blake: Insightful Adventism—Adventist Voices

Chris Blake is the lead pastor of the San Luis Obispo Adventist Church and author of many books, including Swimming Against the Current, Searching for a God to Love, and Reinvent Your Sabbath School. He is also prefessor emeritus at Union College and the former editor of Insight Magazine.

Always a fun conversation partner, I discuss with Chris Blake what he learned playing basketball at Cal Poly, how he joined the church, his longtime advocacy for LGBT+ equality, what he enjoys about pastoring on California’s central coast these days, and how he's putting his vision for Adventism into action.

