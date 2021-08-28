The Brazilian Zealots — Adventist Voices

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I speak with two young Adventist intellectuals in Brazil who publish an online magazine (Revista Zelota) with investigative journalism and detail-rich op-eds calling out the authoritarian leadership in the South American Division.

Sharing their deep Adventist roots, André Kanasiro and Elias Batista, Jr. also discuss concerns for their generation of questioning Adventists, and why they work so hard for theological and institutional reform

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

You can access Revista Zelota in both English and Portuguese editions.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: Revista Zelota

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.