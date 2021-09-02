Bonnie Dwyer: What's New? — Adventist Voices

Spectrum Editor Bonnie Dwyer and I celebrate 2021 by talking about what’s new and news in Adventism. We discuss the GC Session, the North American Division’s tithe story as well as trends in Zoom Sabbath Schools around the denomination. We express concern about the link between conspiracy theory religious thinking and insurrection and find hope in driving slower, upcoming Spectrum articles, and getting a vaccine to be a good neighbor.

