 Bonnie Dwyer: Legend of Adventism — Adventist Voices

Bonnie Dwyer: Legend of Adventism — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
May 13, 2021

Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, shares key moments in her life that shaped her career as a journalist and leader in the Adventist community. Bonnie discusses her love for the local church, the key first decisions that created the iconic journal, and what she’s learned from a career trusting in God and caring for community.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

 

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Spectrum

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Magazine Donation Page: Help Support Independent Adventist Journalism




Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up