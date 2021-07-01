Black Adventist History with Dr. Benjamin Baker — Adventist Voices

We talk about the new release of Martin Luther King’s iconic talk at Oakwood University in 1962 on Dr. Benjamin Baker’s website blackSDAhistory.org. In addition, we address the Critical Race Theory scare, share interesting anecdotes about famous Black Adventists, and explore what’s bringing hope to historian, archivist, and educator Dr. Baker in these uncertain times.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.