Scene 1
Ripples of a warm thermal pool
are constant as it bubble-bubbles on
in dawn and birdsong, dusk and sunset.
So much like the yearnings rooted deep
in every life, especially missing those who,
hand on heart, made promise
to cherish till that final, darkest night.
Scene 2
In and out the needle goes,
tiny stitches row by row.
Loving hearts that beat as one
are dreaming, praying, hoping
Yesterday, tomorrow, this try? Yearning
the soft caress of parenthood; belonging.
Scene 3
Pilgrims young and old, once prodigals,
journey on, imagining forever home;
yearn to hear their father’s voice
and welcome cry; seek to greet and meet
again their dearest, distant ones,
and all those of renown who went before.
They sing the songs of homeland, savour
supper beyond stars, together, face to face.
Scene 4
Fever, fire, foe and flood;
Persecution, plague and pain;
Desolation, death, disease…
When will He come, Redeemer
with shining host and trumpet sound
so long foretold? We watch, we wait
fulfilment of the promise.
Sovereign Lord, have mercy.
Here on Planet Earth
your family is yearning.
New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).
Photo by Spencer Watson on Unsplash
