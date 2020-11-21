Scene 1

Ripples of a warm thermal pool

are constant as it bubble-bubbles on

in dawn and birdsong, dusk and sunset.

So much like the yearnings rooted deep

in every life, especially missing those who,

hand on heart, made promise

to cherish till that final, darkest night.

Scene 2

In and out the needle goes,

tiny stitches row by row.

Loving hearts that beat as one

are dreaming, praying, hoping

Yesterday, tomorrow, this try? Yearning

the soft caress of parenthood; belonging.

Scene 3

Pilgrims young and old, once prodigals,

journey on, imagining forever home;

yearn to hear their father’s voice

and welcome cry; seek to greet and meet

again their dearest, distant ones,

and all those of renown who went before.

They sing the songs of homeland, savour

supper beyond stars, together, face to face.

Scene 4

Fever, fire, foe and flood;

Persecution, plague and pain;

Desolation, death, disease…

When will He come, Redeemer

with shining host and trumpet sound

so long foretold? We watch, we wait

fulfilment of the promise.

Sovereign Lord, have mercy.

Here on Planet Earth

your family is yearning.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Spencer Watson on Unsplash

