The Writing Life: Ron Osborn — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
January 23, 2020

Prolific author Dr. Ron Osborn talks about current issues in Adventism, reads aloud from his book Death Before the Fall, and opens up about his experience with writer's block.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

