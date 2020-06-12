Pastor Daniel Xisto of the Takoma Park Seventh-day Adventist Church concludes his two-part series, “Who Is My Neighbor?” with a look at the tangible ways to be a neighbor today. In Part 1, preached on May 23, Xisto took listeners through a deep dive into Jesus’ conversation with the lawyer who asked, “And who is my neighbor?” (Luke 10:25-37).

In this second part, preached on May 30, Xisto looks at how to love your neighbor, specifically in light of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

“If you are white and you are tired of all this ‘race talk,’ think about how a black person is feeling not only thinking about race stuff, but experiencing racism every single day. It’s draining, it’s exhausting. Are we to let them carry that burden all by themselves? I don’t think so,” stated Xisto.

“I don’t want to be part of a church that could hear a man crying out ‘mama’ and just not say anything,” said Xisto, referencing Floyd’s final moments. “Do you want to be part of that church?” he continued. “If you do, you’ll have to find some other place than Takoma Park because that’s not who we are. We hear someone cry, and we stop and help.”

WATCH: Pastor Daniel Xisto — "Who Is My Neighbor? (Part 2)"

Click here to watch Part 1.

This video was originally published by the Takoma Park SDA Church and is shared here with permission.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.