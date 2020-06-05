Who Is My Neighbor? — Part 1

In his May 23, 2020 sermon, Pastor Daniel Xisto of the Takoma Park SDA Church took his congregation (watching online) through a deep dive into Jesus’ conversation with the lawyer who asked, “And who is my neighbor?” (Luke 10:25-37).

The lawyer already had an answer, so why did he continue to press Jesus on this? Xisto asks. “Maybe because he knew there were people in his life who he did not love. There were people he did not consider to be neighbors. And he wanted Jesus to clarify that — to make sure he was ok.” He wanted to justify himself (v29).

“Who is my neighbor? How do you think the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery answer this question?” asks Xisto.

