Weird Adventist Stories — Adventist Voices

Alexander Carpenter
October 1, 2020

Alisa Williams and Julius Nam join me to each tell and discuss stories from the less well-known history of Adventism. Alisa shares a story of a planted letter at the Ellen G. White Estate vault about a fake prophet (and attempted murderer) and Julius take us to Korea where an American missionary became an international pariah for punishing a young boy for stealing an apple.

