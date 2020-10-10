Weird Adventist Stories — Adventist Voices

Alisa Williams and Julius Nam join me to each tell and discuss stories from the less well-known history of Adventism. Alisa shares a story of a planted letter at the Ellen G. White Estate vault about a fake prophet (and attempted murderer) and Julius take us to Korea where an American missionary became an international pariah for punishing a young boy for stealing an apple.

