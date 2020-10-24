Talking Politics with Dr. Diller & Dr. Hines — Adventist Voices

Lisa Clark Diller, PhD, chair of the History Department at Southern Adventist University and Jason Hines, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Healthcare Administration at AdventHealth University join me in a spirited debate on U.S. politics and the problems of a fragmentary civic epistemology. Approaching issues from progressive and even anarchist perspectives, they talk about what’s at stake at the Supreme Court, for folks of faith, and those who care about social justice.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

