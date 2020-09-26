Sex (Work), (Hermeneutical) Lies, and a New Film about Hosea — Adventist Voices

Three emerging filmmakers share the inspiration for their beautiful and theologically complex retelling of the Hosea Bible story. Writer and director Ryan Daniel Dobson with producers Suzanne Watson and Avril Z. Speaks talk about setting Hosea in Oklahoma, deconstructing the chauvinism by focusing on his wife, and focusing on the divine in sensuality, art, pain, and relationships that redeem.

