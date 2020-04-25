Scott Teems Preaches — Adventist Voices

Continuing our series on media to watch under quarantine, I interview the great writer and director Scott Teems, on his new film The Quarry (2020) about a drifter who assumes the identity of a preacher. We discuss violence, Christianity, and how the main actors, Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon, explore the tensions in human and divine justice.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: Lionsgate Films

