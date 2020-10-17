Revelation Needed

Sevens upon sevens
Threes upon threes
Tipped cups and emptied bowls
Drip dripping
Cascading cataclysms too many
For one tilting planet
Edging ‘round the sun.
…..
How long, Oh, Lord,
Till evil is destroyed by beauty
From your throne?
…..
Those four and twenty elders
Bend and lower
Bend and lower
Sure that you are worthy of the
Glory and power you express
And the honor and praise they offer.
But, today,
On behalf of the white multitude
Trapped beneath your altar,
Angling for an intake of air,
I beseech you:
Room is running out;
Time is running out.
Babylon’s instant glory may be
Dollar store quality,
But passing pleasures that ride on beasts
Have heft.
The word and His testimony
Float in the air.
Come down and lie with us here,
Between the still warm bodies
Of those who love you, sight unseen.
Your sacrifice is growing old.
We need a fresh taste of your blood,
And the wheaten body broken for us.
Oh, Lamb of God,
The spotless Lamb of God.
Cristina Williams has been jotting down her thoughts since she was eight years old. Just about as long, she has been kept awake at night by visions of "the end times" playing out in her head. Poetry is helping her to cope with the current state of the world and make sense of the legacy of Adventism on her soul.
Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
