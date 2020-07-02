Rethinking Patriotism with a Patriot — Adventist Voices

Bill Cork, Assistant Director of Adventist Chaplaincy Ministries for the North American Division, shares his story of moving from Atlantic Union College to Lutheranism then to Catholicism and now back to Adventism. Through that he’s worked as a chaplain and in this conversation he discusses how moral injury, social justice, and the Sermon on the Mount have influenced his rethinking of faith and military service over the years.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

