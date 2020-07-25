Religious Liberty and the Supreme Court — Adventist Voices

Criminal Defense Attorney Julius Nam, PhD, summarizes the 2019-2020 Supreme Court term and what it means for Adventism. We also discuss how some Adventist leaders have changed the focus of religious liberty from the individual to the institutional and also why Dr. Nam changed his professional focus to justice work.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Bill Mason on Unsplash

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.