 Religious Liberty and the Supreme Court — Adventist Voices

Religious Liberty and the Supreme Court — Adventist Voices

Spectrum Banner Image: Click for COVID-19 coverage
 

 

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
July 23, 2020

Criminal Defense Attorney Julius Nam, PhD, summarizes the 2019-2020 Supreme Court term and what it means for Adventism. We also discuss how some Adventist leaders have changed the focus of religious liberty from the individual to the institutional and also why Dr. Nam changed his professional focus to justice work.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

 

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Bill Mason on Unsplash

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Magazine Donation Page: Help Support Independent Adventist Journalism




Adventist Forum Civil Rights Journey sidebar image

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up