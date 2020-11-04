Reading "The Plague" in the Time of COVID-19: Chapters 1 & 2 — Adventist Voices

Ronald E. Osborn, Associate Professor of Ethics and Philosophy at La Sierra University, and host Alexander Carpenter discuss Albert Camus’ 1947 novel The Plague. Can the narrative parallels and its philosophical perspective provide insight into our current coronaviral reality? Join us as we all try to survive #AloneTogether.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

