Racist Public Monuments — Adventist Voices

Garrison Hayes, Pastor for Generational Ministries at Community Praise Church, and I discuss the current news of public monument removal. We examine the statues' connections to racism, specifically lynching, as well as the ways that iconoclasm creates hope.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs: Print Collection, The New York Public Library. "Pulling down the Statue of George III by the "Sons of Freedom" at the Bowling Green, City of New York July 1776" New York Public Library Digital Collections. Accessed July 16, 2020. Public Domain.

