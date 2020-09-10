Racism and History with Carmen Lau — Adventist Voices

Adventist Forum board chair, Carmen Lau, shares about how her white Southern Adventist upbringing blinded her to the realities of racism. We also talk about Spectrum’s early history with the Civil Rights movement and the plan for a group of Adventists to visit Alabama next month to learn more about the history of social justice.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo: Edmund Pettus Bridge by Rick from Alabama/CC BY 2.0

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

CC BY 2.0