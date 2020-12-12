Psalm 23 Reimagined

The Lord is my Proofreader and more than that, so I want nothing.

He helps me think of the precise verb needed.

He autocorrects my typing.

He inspires my soul.

He takes me to new topics to connect His character to the world now.

Yes, Twitter and comments can zing me, but that’s ok.

His Spirits wraps me in comfort.

He orchestrates signs to show me I am on the right path.

In fact, He plans sometimes for me to correspond and chat with my critics over a meal.

He gives me a sense of value and purpose, so that daily I am fulfilled.

So, the Lord walks with me all the days of my life, and I know we are friends forever.

Carmen Lau is board chair of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Colton Sturgeon on Unsplash

