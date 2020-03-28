Prayer during the Pandemic
When the lights go off
The internet blinks out
The computer screens
Give one last, lonely zap!
When the dishwasher, the TV, and the radio
Fall silent
And the phones, cell and land,
Cease their calling
When the gas runs out
The cars and trucks and buses and vans and jets
Become campsites
In the forest
When humans huddle together in small bands
Around those who can
Make fire
Grow food
Tell stories
(If I am still alive)
May I be blessed to know
An aging man with a long curly ponytail
Who plays
The vibraphone.
Four mallets at a time,
The clear, full tones
Will rise in the dark night air
Like sparks from a campfire
As they did last night
In a concert hall
Full of empty seats.
Civilization itself
Played its heart out
Embers burning bright.
Nancy Lecourt is a retired English teacher and administrator living near the PUC Demonstration and Experimental Forest in Angwin, California.
Photo by Kevin Erdvig on Unsplash
