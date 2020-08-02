Poetry & Honoring Dr. Ritland — Adventist Voices

Back to 1969, I read the first four poems to appear in Spectrum: poets include Ben Jacques, Isaac Johnson, James Londis, and Friedrich Nietzsche. Additionally, in memory of Dr. Richard Ritland, I read from the first exploration of science and faith by him to appear in the journal.

