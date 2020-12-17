PIXAR’s Pete Docter on “SOUL” — Adventist Voices

Pete Docter, chief creative officer of PIXAR and director of the upcoming Disney+ release of animated film SOUL, answers questions from me along with other Christian media representatives. He talks about the mix of spiritual language and philosophical existentialism that drives the film’s story as well as how his team infused the story with authentic African American cultural moments.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image courtesy of Disney/Pixar.

