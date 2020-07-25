Pelican Proverb

I watched a pelican fish today.
He waited, watched, dived
and searched, then stretched
his reptilian neck, gulped,
swallowed, several times
before swimming away, feet
pedalling steadily on, eyes alert.
He was satisfied, secure and safe.
Am I? Why should I ask
when faith is affirmative:
Ya, Si, Oui, Sim, Ja, Evet, Tak, YES!
Come what may, covered! Ripples
carry the redeemed, all pilgrims,
through dark depths or shallow
till the lights of Beulah gleam
at the celebratory supper of Heaven.
New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).
Photo by Birger Strahl on Unsplash
We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.