Fashioned by the Master of the Universe,

his final, best creation before Shabbat,

robed in light she stood in Eden.

Woman was her being and her nature,

partnership her power and sacred purpose.

Matriarch of humankind, beautiful,

Eve the partner, Eve the mother.

As Adam named their animal companions

perhaps she made suggestions too,

and he agreed for they were equal.

There is a pool in Havilah

where pure white waterlilies grow,

near the place where ore of gold abounds,

but they, the chosen pair, have gone, alas,

expelled for sin onto the highway sands of time.

Crimson is the ore of grace, divinely hued,

blessed are the bonds of tenderness

that forge together human hearts on earth;

their home an Eden bower where loving

souls may dwell as one, as partners.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.