Nick Zork: Music as Community — Adventist Voices

Nicholas Zork, PhD, is the minister for worship and the arts at Church of the Advent Hope in Manhattan. A singer-songwriter, composer, liturgical musician, guitarist, and lecturer on topics in theology, worship, and the arts, Zork shares how he's creating community in NYC with his local church as well as among his fellow musicians.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

