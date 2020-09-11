Matchless
Sometimes a meal of scrambled tofu
makes a sun-kissed breakfast:
a touch of turmeric, pinch of paprika,
a stir of salt and soy all mixed with mustard.
Ahh, mmm! World, here I come, omega
and selenium strengthened to face my day.
Reminds me of a lake-lapped shore,
and teacher talking to a dark-eyed throng.
A typical and curious crowd, diverse,
questioning, sceptical, seekers and followers
who listen to his story of a farmer sewing
tiniest of seeds. “Night and day it sprouts
and grows,” parable of belief and kingdom.
Like mercy, the quality of faith is not strained,
but double blessed, enriching both receiver
and the sharer. Refreshingly it falls
in spirit power from Heaven, becomes
a stalwart tree of shelter. The Teacher
is both sower and the seed, a mystery
indeed, bruised for iniquity of humankind.
Oh mustard seed, grow deep within us,
banish fear, keep us safe, savouring
the matchless flavour of your love.
New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).
Photo by Kevin McCutcheon on Unsplash
