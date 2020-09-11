Matchless

Sometimes a meal of scrambled tofu

makes a sun-kissed breakfast:

a touch of turmeric, pinch of paprika,

a stir of salt and soy all mixed with mustard.

Ahh, mmm! World, here I come, omega

and selenium strengthened to face my day.

Reminds me of a lake-lapped shore,

and teacher talking to a dark-eyed throng.

A typical and curious crowd, diverse,

questioning, sceptical, seekers and followers

who listen to his story of a farmer sewing

tiniest of seeds. “Night and day it sprouts

and grows,” parable of belief and kingdom.

Like mercy, the quality of faith is not strained,

but double blessed, enriching both receiver

and the sharer. Refreshingly it falls

in spirit power from Heaven, becomes

a stalwart tree of shelter. The Teacher

is both sower and the seed, a mystery

indeed, bruised for iniquity of humankind.

Oh mustard seed, grow deep within us,

banish fear, keep us safe, savouring

the matchless flavour of your love.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Kevin McCutcheon on Unsplash

