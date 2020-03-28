Loma Linda Medical Students Talk Race & Health History — Adventist Voices

Loma Linda University Health medical students, Martha Duah and Adrienne Green, discuss their bioethics project, a podcast called “A Medical History in Color.”

We talk about racism in healthcare, their career plans, and how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting med students right now.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

