Jonny Moor — Adventist Voices

For our Ministering Under Quarantine series finale, I talk with Jonny Moor, a pastor in the Oregon Conference. He spoke frankly about a call to a new church that disappeared and how his ideas about ministry have changed. A graduate of Walla Walla University, Johnny holds an MDiv from Andrews University where he is currently completing a Doctor of Ministry in discipleship and biblical spirituality. Jonny and his wife, Heather, host the Your Movie Hour podcast.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: United Nations COVID-19 Response on Unsplash / SpectrumMagazine.org

