Join Us on November 6 for the Friday Forum Book Group

On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the Friday Forum Book Group where Jason Hines, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Healthcare Administration at AdventHealth University and Scott Moncrieff, PhD, professor of English at Andrews University, will discuss Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. (Read a book review of this title written by Scott Moncrieff for Spectrum by clicking here.)

This discussion will be hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams will be conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

Watch our Facebook announcement below or by clicking here:

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Carmen at no.twaddle@gmail.com for details. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page. Watch the website for a schedule of future Friday Forum events.

