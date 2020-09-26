Join Us on Friday, September 25, for the First Friday Forum Book Group

On Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the first Friday Forum Book Group where Andy Lampkin, PhD, bioethics professor at AdventHealth University, and Mark Carr, MDiv, PhD, regional director of Ethics for Providence Health & Services, will discuss the book White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. (Read a book review of this title written by Mark Carr for Spectrum by clicking here.)

This discussion will be hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams will be conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

Watch our Facebook announcement below or by clicking here:

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Carmen at [email protected] for details. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page. Watch the website for a schedule of future Friday Forum events.

