Join Us on December 11 for the Friday Forum Book Group

On Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the Friday Forum Book Group where Andy Lampkin, PhD, bioethics professor at AdventHealth University, Mark Carr, MDiv, PhD, regional director of Ethics for Providence Health & Services, and Hanz Gutierrez, chair of the Systematic Theology Department at the Italian Adventist Theological Faculty of “Villa Aurora” and director of the CECSUR (Cultural Center for Human and Religious Sciences) in Florence, Italy.

They will discuss God and the Pandemic: A Christian Reflection on the Coronavirus by N. T. Wright (published by Zondervan, June 19, 2020, 96 pages) and In the Time of Coronavirus: Chronicles of a Pandemic by Hanz Gutierrez (published by Adventist Forum, forthcoming). Read Hanz Gutierrez’ columns about the pandemic, which will be published as the above-mentioned book, by clicking here.

This discussion will be hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams will be conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

Watch our video announcement below or by clicking here:

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Carmen at no.twaddle@gmail.com for details. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Click here to view the schedule of future Friday Forum events and the reading list.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Unsplash / Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.