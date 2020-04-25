J.E.S.U.S.A. — Adventist Voices

Director Kevin Miller talks about the new documentary, J.E.S.U.S.A., produced by Adventist Forum board member Ken Peterson, that explores the relationship between Christianity and American nationalism. Spoiler: maybe it’s the violence in the dominant theory of the atonement. An evangelical, Kevin also discusses his famous film Hellbound? (2012) and why theology matters.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: Video still.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.