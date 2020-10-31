Impressionistic Eschatology Meets Jesus

Wars and rumors of war
On Cheerios boxes and
Izzy pop locks is
Coated with remnants
Of Little Horn trumpets
Perilously sounding in the dark.
Cast your bread upon the water.
Make sure to make it rye.
Give your bread to one in need
And watch it fly
Past the yawning maw
Of Ostrogoths and Visigoths
And out past the wide
To the narrow paths
That lead through the brush
Plush against the river’s edge,
Into the deep. Jordan’s razor
Primed to cut you down
All around the scaly skin
Reach up and let Him in
To the tender pink
Underneath the crusted shell.
The remnant is in you.
It wiggles and smooths you
Till even your pain is folded
Past knowing: origami butterfly.
Cristina Williams has been jotting down her thoughts since she was eight years old. Just about as long, she has been kept awake at night by visions of "the end times" playing out in her head. Poetry is helping her to cope with the current state of the world and make sense of the legacy of Adventism on her soul.
Photo by Ingi Haraldss on Unsplash
