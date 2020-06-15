I Asked My White Friends to Watch 13th by Ava DuVernay — I’m Listening Series

In the June 11 episode of Seventh-day Adventist YouTuber Justin Khoe’s “I’m Listening” series, Khoe asked white Christians to watch the documentary 13th, directed by Ava DuVernay, and to share their thoughts on the film.

This is a follow-up to Khoe’s May 29 episode titled, “What My Black Friends Wish I Knew about Racism in America” in which several interviewees mentioned 13th, along with other anti-racism resources for white people.

WATCH “i asked my white friends to watch 13th by Ava DuVernay”:

Find more videos on Justin Khoe’s YouTube channel here.

Netflix has made the documentary 13th available for free on YouTube. Watch it below or by clicking here:

Alisa Williams is the managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image courtesy of Justin Khoe.

