Go(o)d in Films, Books, Sports — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
July 30, 2020

Ryan Parker, PhD, joins me in discussing thoughtful cultural summer fare: Palm Springs, First Cow, House of Leaves, and how major sports are handling COVID and justice. We also reflect on how Christians benefit themselves and others by engaging popular culture.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Sean O. on Unsplash

 

