Friday Forum Book Group — White Fragility

On September 25, 2020, Adventist Forum kicked off its inaugural Friday Forum Book Group. Andy Lampkin, PhD, bioethics professor at AdventHealth University, and Mark Carr, MDiv, PhD, regional director of Ethics for Providence Health & Services, discussed the book White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. (Read a book review of this title written by Mark Carr for Spectrum by clicking here.)

The discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams were conversation partners for this Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

WATCH the Friday Forum discussion below are on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

