Is Food Banking Church? — Adventist Voices

Michael Gibson serves as Pastor for Young Adults at the Keene Church and adjunct professor for Southwestern Adventist University’s Religion Department. We discuss how his church has found community in running a food bank during quarantine and how it's changed his style for worship. Also discussed: our shared love for the weird sport of disc golf.

