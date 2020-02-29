When I was young,

My daddy and I, hand in hand, walked to church.

Beside me he sang with comforting chocolate voice,

but soon he was gone, to the sky, I was told.

Then time drizzled by,

and my mummy and I, dressed in our best, went together.

She sang in a biscuity voice, tinged with essence of tears.

“Your bread and water shall be sure,” she said

as we ate our bread and dripping.

From manger to Golgotha

I have traveled. Now my children

sing of Heaven and hope, but their tones

are vegan herb slice, or tangy lemon cake,

or raspberry flan, red as blood, or

unleavened bread served with wine.

Iced rainbow cake or curry and rice —

same sacred chef, same basic menu.

Diverse are the flavors of faith.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Lisa Hobbs on Unsplash

