Fear Not

(A Meditation on Isaiah 41:10)

Fear Not

If I live in fearful times;

With things I cannot see,

Things I do not know, and

Things I cannot control.

For I am with you

He does not remove what I fear,

Or the fear I feel.

He simply promises,

I am not alone.

Be not Dismayed

So, I need not lose heart,

Nor let my fears overwhelm,

Or my emotions win the day,

Or even deny how scared I am.

For I am your God

Because the King of the Universe

Claims me,

Comforts me,

Changes me.

I will strengthen you and help you

With courage,

With wisdom,

Through a partnership,

With the Spirit.

I will uphold you with My righteous right hand

So, when my knees buckle,

When my feet can’t find the bottom,

When I’m ground down by my fears,

I can trust Him.

Don has spent the majority of his career in education teaching from academy to post graduate. For the past 18 years he has been in academic administration first as Chief Academic Officer and then as Assistant to the President for Mission at AdventHealth University. Don has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master of Divinity degree from Andrews University, and a Ph.D. in Counseling from Purdue University. This past fall he and his wife Merrie Lyn retired to Kettering, Ohio to be near family.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

