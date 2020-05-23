Faithfully Distant & Socially Engaged — Adventist Voices

Keisha E. McKenzie, PhD, Director of Digital Strategy for Auburn Seminary, discusses the campaign to help faith communities remain socially engaged while maintaining physical distance. A thought leader in and beyond Adventism, Keisha grew up in the U.K. and completed college in Jamaica and graduate studies in technical communication and rhetoric at Texas Tech University.

On May 20-21, Keisha held vigil online with other spirit-rooted movement leaders around the United States to name and remember people who have died from COVID-19 so far. The vigil streamed for 24 hours (NamingtheLost.com).

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

