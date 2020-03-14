An Ex-Pastor Finds Spirituality in Art — Adventist Voices

Alexander Carpenter
March 12, 2020

Recorded at the recent Spectrum conference, podcast host Alexander Carpenter sits down with Sammy Reyes, a former pastor, who shares ideas for connecting imagination and inspiration to create a more humanistic and generous spirituality.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

