Everyday Gospel

Socially distancing, there we each stand

in a line at the grocery store.

Up at the front and beyond us

the check-out man, tender-eyed, watchful.

Heigh-ho, young Ted, he says to

a teenager boy. Helping your mum

and your dad? Getting well again are they?

You’re not speeding, I hope.

You know the Law, good lad!

I’m next, and the check-out man looks

as I puddle about with potatoes and plastic.

Now just take your time, Luv. It’s not

rush hour yet. You take care!

Behind me a house-wife steps up and

still he is watching. My, you’ve got

a lot of good food to prepare. Well done!

No wonder your children are strong.

Looking back as I leave, I see that

the store light is lit like a halo

all over the check-out man’s head.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by United Nations COVID Response on Unsplash.com

