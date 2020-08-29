The Directors of “Boys State” — Adventist Voices

Winner of the U.S. Documentary Competition Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Boys State explores a thousand-member annual effort to form a representative government for a week in Texas. In my interview with the husband and wife directing team, Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, we explore the unexpected ideologies and personalities of the four boys they profile and how they created an exciting film that raises questions about power, belief, and the future of democracy.

WATCH the Boys State Official Trailer below or by clicking here:

Boys State is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute.

