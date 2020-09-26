 Defund Healthcare? — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
September 17, 2020

I talk with Adventist Health + Rideout president Rick Rawson about how COVID-19 and mitigation controversies have impacted his community. We also discuss the conclusions he learned from racial health inequalities and how “defunding” healthcare offers hope for the future.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

 

